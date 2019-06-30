Phares-Fenton

{{featured_button_text}}
Tony & Jo Phares of LeClaire are excited to announce the engagement of their daughter, Kryslynne Phares & Nate Fenton, son of Tammy & Brice Quijas of Bettendorf and Jeremy Fenton of Davenport. Kryslynne is a graduate of Pleasant Valley High School, holds a Culinary Arts degree from Scott Community College, and is the Office Manager at LeClaire Family Dentistry. Nate graduated from Pleasant Valley High School, is the Operations Manager at Murray’s Warehousing, and is the owner and head instructor of Breaking Point Brazilian Jiu Jitsu in Davenport. A February wedding is planned at The Bend Event Center

