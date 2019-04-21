Speer and Connell

Try 3 months for $3
Emily Marie Speer of Bettendorf, and Keaton Daniel Connell of Clinton, together with their families, are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding. Emily is the daughter of Sue Speer, Bettendorf, and the late Bill Speer. Keaton is the son of Mary Connell, Clinton, and Jim Connell, Bettendorf. Emily is a 2016 graduate of the University of Iowa with a degree in Elementary Education. Keaton is a 2013 graduate of St. Ambrose University with degrees in Music and Education. Without realizing it at the time, Emily and Keaton’s love story began nearly three years ago when they both began their teaching careers at Riverdale Heights Elementary School in Pleasant Valley School District; Emily teaches third grade and Keaton teaches music. The couple will be married on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, with a reception following at Rhythm City Casino.

