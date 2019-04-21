Speer and Connell

Emily Marie Speer of Bettendorf, and Keaton Daniel Connell of Clinton, together with their families, are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding. Emily is the daughter of Sue Speer, Bettendorf, and the late Bill Speer. Keaton is the son of Mary Connell, Clinton, and Jim Connell, Bettendorf. Emily is a 2016 graduate of the University of Iowa with a degree in Elementary Education. Keaton is a 2013 graduate of St. Ambrose University with degrees in Music and Education. Without realizing it at the time, Emily and Keaton’s love story began nearly three years ago when they both began their teaching careers at Riverdale Heights Elementary School in Pleasant Valley School District; Emily teaches third grade and Keaton teaches music. The couple will be married on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, with a reception following at Rhythm City Casino.
Most Popular
-
Update: Davenport police aid Rock Island police in capturing shooting suspect
-
Clinton woman facing federal drug, gun charges
-
Two arrested in connection with financial institution robberies in Quad-Cities
-
6 Davenport massage parlors shut down during investigation
-
Davenport man charged in Monday night robbery
promotion
Click here to see the winners! Readers' Choice 2018 sponsored by Fireplaces Plus
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
- Updated
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.