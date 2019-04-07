Wauer and Ash

Try 3 months for $3
Rachael Margaret Wauer and Anthony James Ash, both of Bettendorf, are proud to announce their upcoming wedding. Rachael is the daughter of Steve and Dori Wauer, Bettendorf and the granddaughter of Merrill Davis, Moline. AJ is the son of James and Sabrina Ash, Bettendorf and the grandson of Rick and Sally Ybarra, Blue Grass and Mary Ash, Davenport. Rachael is a 2018 graduate of Rockhurst University with a Doctorate in Physical Therapy. She is employed with Genesis, LeClaire, IA. AJ is a Navy veteran and served as a rescue swimmer based at the Naval Air Station, Coronado, CA. He is employed with Crawford Brewery while attending St. Ambrose University seeking his Doctorate in Physical Therapy. A May 25, 2019 wedding is planned at St. Catherine’s Chapel, Allenspark, CO with a reception following at The Stanley Hotel. A celebration, with family and friends, is planned for June 8, 2019 back in Davenport.

