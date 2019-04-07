Wauer and Ash

Rachael Margaret Wauer and Anthony James Ash, both of Bettendorf, are proud to announce their upcoming wedding. Rachael is the daughter of Steve and Dori Wauer, Bettendorf and the granddaughter of Merrill Davis, Moline. AJ is the son of James and Sabrina Ash, Bettendorf and the grandson of Rick and Sally Ybarra, Blue Grass and Mary Ash, Davenport. Rachael is a 2018 graduate of Rockhurst University with a Doctorate in Physical Therapy. She is employed with Genesis, LeClaire, IA. AJ is a Navy veteran and served as a rescue swimmer based at the Naval Air Station, Coronado, CA. He is employed with Crawford Brewery while attending St. Ambrose University seeking his Doctorate in Physical Therapy. A May 25, 2019 wedding is planned at St. Catherine’s Chapel, Allenspark, CO with a reception following at The Stanley Hotel. A celebration, with family and friends, is planned for June 8, 2019 back in Davenport.
Most Popular
promotion
Researching family history? Looking for a photo of something you remember from childhood? Want to see what was happening the day you were born? Try our digital archive, where you can search the text of every edition we've published -- in all its iterations -- going back to 1855.
promotion sponsored
Custom Player Cut Outs and Signs for the room, the yard, the stadium or any other special occasion. Easy to order, impossible to forget!
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.