WECKENMAN-LISKE

Catherine Elizabeth Weckenman and Kyle Marten Liske, both of Washington, D.C., announce their engagement and approaching marriage. Catie is the daughter of Robert and Suzanne Weckenman of Richboro, Pa. She is the granddaughter of Richard Rose and the late Marihelen Rose and the late Francis and Isabella Weckenman. Kyle is the son of Matt and Christie Liske of rural Donahue. He is the grandson of Dorothy Marten, Bob and Barb Ferguson, the late Elmer Marten and the late Gerald Liske. Catie is a 2008 graduate of Council Rock High School South. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree at The George Washington University, double majoring in political science and psychology. She earned her Master’s degree at Georgetown University in public relations and corporate communications. Catie is employed by Latham & Watkins, LLP, as a public relations lead. Kyle graduated from North Scott High School in 2005. He attended Simpson College, receiving his Bachelor of Arts degree by double majoring in political science and economics and minoring in philosophy. He currently serves on their Board of Directors. Kyle went on to earn his law degree from Drake Law School in Des Moines. Kyle was sworn in as an attorney with The Supreme Court of the United States of America. He is currently working for the United States Department of Agriculture as the senior legal advisor to the Secretary. The couple is planning a fall wedding. Invitations will be sent.