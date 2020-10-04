House Anniversary

"Love at first sight is easy to understand; it’s when two people have been looking at each other for a lifetime that it becomes a miracle." (Sam Levenson)Our parents, Bud and Dottie House will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary, October 8. Central High School sweethearts, they married just before Bud entered the US Army. Together, they raised three daughters (Anne, Kathy, Mary), created homes in Davenport, Bettendorf, Eldridge and now Minnesota, owned and operated House Feed and Seed, endured the loss of their daughter Mary, enjoyed travel near and far, volunteered in the community and their church, and opened wide arms to sons-in-law, Jim and Dan, to 6 grandkids and spouses, to 13 great-grandchildren, and to many lifelong friends. Please join our celebration with a card, sent to 5919 Centerville Road, #201, North Oaks, MN 55127. Mom and Dad, you taught us enduring love by your example. Thank you.