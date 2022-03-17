It's time to S-P-E-L-L! Dispatch-Argus Spelling Bee 2022 kicks off Saturday afternoon

ROCK ISLAND — The 41st annual Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline.com Regional Spelling Bee will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 19, in Augustana College’s Centennial Hall, 3703 7th Avenue.

A 36-member field of the area’s best spellers will compete to advance to match spelling and vocabulary skills against National Spelling Bee contestants. This year’s local winner will earn an all-expenses-paid trip to the Scripps National Spelling Bee on May 30 – June 2 in Washington, D.C.

Arconic is the presenting sponsor of this year’s regional bee. Local contestants represent schools in Illinois and Iowa.

In addition to the Washington, D.C., trip, the local winner also will receive a championship trophy, the Samuel Louis Sugarman Award — a 2022 United States Mint Proof Set — a one-year subscription to Britannica Online Premium, and a one-year subscription to Merriam-Webster’s Collegiate Dictionary, Eleventh Edition.

Regional spelling bee officials include pronouncer Kai Swanson, Augustana College special assistant to the president; and judges Lisa Williams, adult & young adult services coordinator, Moline Public Library; Nancy Bergman, Palmer College Alumni Office, and mom/coach to three-time Champion Sophie Bergman; and Matt Christensen, executive editor, The Dispatch-Argus.

The spelling bee is free and open to the public.

This year's contestants are:

Logan Harris, grade 6, John Glenn Elementary School, Alpha, Ill.

Joey Zambreno, grade 8, Bergman Academy, Woodhull, Ill.

Lydia Anderson, grade 8, Saints Mary And Mathias Catholic School, Ames, Iowa

Molly Smith, grade 6, Cody Elementary School, Des Moines, Iowa

Isabel Phipps, grade 6, Thomas Jefferson Elementary School, LeClaire,

Devin Reed, grade 7, Alwood Middle/High School, Camanche, Iowa

Edith Dawson, grade 8, Mount Vernon Middle School, Kewanee, Ill.

Colin Roemer, grade 6, St. Malachy, LeClaire

Sophia Morrow, grade 4, Camanche Elementary School, Colona, Ill.

Noah Feltner, grade 8, Wethersfield Jr/Sr High School, Dallas Center, Iowa

Lydia Allbee, grade 5, Riverdale Elementary School, Eldridge

Callie VanKerreBroeck, grade 8, Geneseo Middle School, Geneseo

Ryker Sage, grade 4, Alwood Elementary School, Port Byron

Justine Elsbury, grade 5, Matherville Intermediate School, Bettendorf

David Hansel, grade 8, Taft Middle School, Donahue, Iowa

Cambria Dirks, grade 5, Dallas Center-Grimes Middle School, Keokuk, Iowa

Bhasvathi Gurram, grade 7, Pleasant Valley Junior High School, Bettendorf

Amitoj Singh Chouhan, grade 8, Spell Homeschool, Matherville, Ill.

Alex Barron-Benitez, grade 6, Visitation Catholic School, Bettendorf

Mason Frail. grade 8, Central Elementary, Mount Vernon, Iowa

Sonakshi Prusti, grade 5, Riverdale Heights Elementary School, LeClaire

Joseph Awoukeng Tadontsa, grade 7, St. Paul The Apostle Catholic School, Davenport

Helen Zhang, grade 4, Ames HSAP, Port Byron

Helen Healy, grade 5, Healy Homeschool, Bettendorf

Brayden Geigle, grade 7, Riverdale Middle School, Port Byron

Axton Propes, grade 5, Bridgeview Elementary School, Muscatine

Madelynn Flickinger, grade 5, Keokuk Catholic School, Sherrard

Keegan Fletcher, grade 4, Sherrard Elementary School, Johnston, Iowa

Charlotte Beydler, grade 4, Virgil Grissom Elementary School, Geneseo

Sergio Garcia, grade 8, Colona Grade School, Davenport

Jack Kresowik, grade 6, Quad City Montessori School,Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Owen Sievers, grade 5, Morning Star Academy Milan

Dana Webb grade 6, Edward White Elementary School, Princeton

Parthasaradhi Katreddy, grade 5, Hopewell Elementary, Kewanee, Ill.

Cooper Funderburk, grade 4, Lourdes Catholic School, Kewanee Ill.