It's time to S-P-E-L-L! Dispatch-Argus Spelling Bee 2022 kicks off Saturday afternoon

ROCK ISLAND — The 41st annual Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline.com Regional Spelling Bee will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 19, in Augustana College’s Centennial Hall, 3703 7th Avenue.
A 36-member field of the area’s best spellers will compete to advance to match spelling and vocabulary skills against National Spelling Bee contestants. This year’s local winner will earn an all-expenses-paid trip to the Scripps National Spelling Bee on May 30 – June 2 in Washington, D.C.
Arconic is the presenting sponsor of this year’s regional bee. Local contestants represent schools in Illinois and Iowa.
In addition to the Washington, D.C., trip, the local winner also will receive a championship trophy, the Samuel Louis Sugarman Award — a 2022 United States Mint Proof Set — a one-year subscription to Britannica Online Premium, and a one-year subscription to Merriam-Webster’s Collegiate Dictionary, Eleventh Edition.
Regional spelling bee officials include pronouncer Kai Swanson, Augustana College special assistant to the president; and judges Lisa Williams, adult & young adult services coordinator, Moline Public Library; Nancy Bergman, Palmer College Alumni Office, and mom/coach to three-time Champion Sophie Bergman; and Matt Christensen, executive editor, The Dispatch-Argus.
Pavani Chittemsetty, 13, of Bentonville, Ark., spells out a word on her palm as she competes in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Melodie Loya, 14, of Bainbridge, N.Y., gestures after correctly spelling a word in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Harini Logan, 11, of San Antonio, smiles after correctly spelling her word as she competes in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, May 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Maitri Kovuru, 14, of Fort Worth, Texas, reacts after correctly spelling her word as she competes in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, May 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Nilla Rajan, 14, of Chillicothe, Ohio, is congratulated after she correctly spelled her word as she competes in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, May 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Enya Hubers, 13, of Ontario, Canada, left, is congratulated by Melodie Loya, right, 14, of Bainbridge, N.Y., and Blake Bouwman, center, 14, of Grand Rapids, Mich., after spelling her word correctly as she competes in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, May 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Sebastian Castilla, 13, of Cincinnati, reacts after correctly spelling his word as he competes in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, May 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Phoebe Smith, 13, of Aston, Pa., competes in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, May 30, 2019. Smith did not spell her word correctly and was eliminated from the competition. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Shruthika Padhy, 13, of Cherry Hill, N.J., smiles as she correctly spells her word as she competes in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, May 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Colette Giezentanner, 12, of St. Louis, smiles as she correctly spells he word as she competes in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, May 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Blake Bouwman, 14, of Grand Rapids, Mich., reacts after correctly spelling his word as he competes in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, May 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Darian Douglas, 11, of St. Catherine, Jamaica, correctly spells his word as he competes in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, May 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Anson Cook, 12, of Potomac, Md., reacts as he tries to spell his word as he competes in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, May 30, 2019. He missed his word and was eliminated from the competition. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Competitors, from front left, Nidhi Vadlamudi, 13, of Santa Clara, Calif., Simone Kaplan, 13, of Davie, Fla., Lauren Guo, 13, of Arvada, Colo., and Pavani Chittemsetty, 13, of Bentonville, Ark., take a break as they compete in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, May 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Melodie Loya, 14, of Bainbridge, N.Y., reacts after spelling her word correctly as she competes in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, May 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Colette Giezentanner, 12, of St. Louis, wears mismatching socks as she competes in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Calvin Franke, 14, of Palatine, Ill., spells out a word in his palm as he competes in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Competitors offer high-fives to Cameron Keith, 13, of Boulder, Colo., as he walks offstage after spelling a word incorrectly in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Melodie Loya, 14, of Bainbridge, N.Y., is comforted by friends after spelling a word incorrectly in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Nilla Rajan, 14, of Chillicothe, Ohio, reacts after misspelling her word as she competes in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, May 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Colette Giezentanner, 12, of St. Louis, reacts after spelling her word correctly as she competes in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, May 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Aritra Banerjee, 12, of Hillsborough, N.J., reacts after spelling his word correctly as he competes in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, May 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Erin Howard, 14, of Huntsville, Ala., reacts after spelling her word correctly as she competes in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, May 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Hephzibah Sujoe, 13, of Fort Worth, Texas, reacts after spelling her word correctly as she competes in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, May 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Anisha Rao, 13, of Dublin, Calif., counts the number of ways to pronounce her word as she competes in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, May 30, 2019. Rao correctly spelled her word, oeillade. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Sahil Langote, 13, of New Castle, Del., says he was so close to getting his word correct as he competes in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, May 30, 2019. Langote incorrectly spelled his word and was eliminated from the competition. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Sahil Langote, 13, of New Castle, Del., tries to figure out how to spell his word as he competes in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, May 30, 2019. Langote incorrectly spelled his word and was eliminated from the competition. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Simone Kaplan, left, 13, of Davie, Fla., Aisha Randhawa, second from left, 13, of Corona, Calif., and Erin Howard, right, 14, of Huntsville, Ala., comfort Enya Hubers, 13, of Ontario, Canada, after Hubers spelled a word incorrectly in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Dhyana Mishra, 14, of West Melbourne, Fla., right, gives high-fives as she walks offstage after spelling a word incorrectly in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Sahil Langote, 13, of New Castle, Del., reacts after spelling a word incorrectly in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Erin Howard, center, 14, of Huntsville, Ala., chats with Simone Kaplan, bottom right, 13, of Davie, Fla., during a break in competition in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Nilla Rajan, right, 14, of Chillicothe, Ohio, is comforted as she walks offstage after spelling a word incorrectly in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Simone Kaplan, 13, of Davie, Fla., hugs her mother Alana as she walks offstage after reaching the final round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Nathan Ostermann, 14, of El Centro, Calif., competes in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Amith Vasantha, 14, of Saratoga, Calif., competes in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Cal Alexander, 14, of Shreveport, La., competes in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Pavani Chittemsetty, 13, of Bentonville, Ark., spells out a word on her palm as she competes in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Melodie Loya, 14, of Bainbridge, N.Y., gestures after correctly spelling a word in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Jack Lado, 14, of Grand Rapids, Mich., competes in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Melodie Loya, 14, of Bainbridge, N.Y., competes in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Sebastian Castilla, 13, of Cincinnati, competes in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Sebastian Castilla, 13, of Cincinnati, competes in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Sohum Sukhatankar, 13, of Dallas, competes in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, May 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Pranav Chandar, 11, of Newburgh, Ind., competes in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, May 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Harini Logan, 11, of San Antonio, smiles after correctly spelling her word as she competes in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, May 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Maitri Kovuru, 14, of Fort Worth, Texas, reacts after correctly spelling her word as she competes in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, May 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Nilla Rajan, 14, of Chillicothe, Ohio, is congratulated after she correctly spelled her word as she competes in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, May 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Enya Hubers, 13, of Ontario, Canada, left, is congratulated by Melodie Loya, right, 14, of Bainbridge, N.Y., and Blake Bouwman, center, 14, of Grand Rapids, Mich., after spelling her word correctly as she competes in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, May 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Sebastian Castilla, 13, of Cincinnati, reacts after correctly spelling his word as he competes in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, May 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Phoebe Smith, 13, of Aston, Pa., competes in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, May 30, 2019. Smith did not spell her word correctly and was eliminated from the competition. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Shruthika Padhy, 13, of Cherry Hill, N.J., smiles as she correctly spells her word as she competes in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, May 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Colette Giezentanner, 12, of St. Louis, smiles as she correctly spells he word as she competes in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, May 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Melodie Loya, 14, of Bainbridge, N.Y., spells her word correctly as she competes in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, May 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Blake Bouwman, 14, of Grand Rapids, Mich., reacts after correctly spelling his word as he competes in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, May 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Alice Liu, 12, of Chesterfield, Mo., correctly spells her word as she competes in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, May 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)