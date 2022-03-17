 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It's time to S-P-E-L-L! Dispatch-Argus Spelling Bee 2022 kicks off Saturday afternoon

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCK ISLAND — The 41st annual Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline.com Regional Spelling Bee will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 19, in Augustana College’s Centennial Hall, 3703 7th Avenue.

A 36-member field of the area’s best spellers will compete to advance to match spelling and vocabulary skills against National Spelling Bee contestants. This year’s local winner will earn an all-expenses-paid trip to the Scripps National Spelling Bee on May 30 – June 2 in Washington, D.C.

Arconic is the presenting sponsor of this year’s regional bee. Local contestants represent schools in Illinois and Iowa.

In addition to the Washington, D.C., trip, the local winner also will receive a championship trophy, the Samuel Louis Sugarman Award — a 2022 United States Mint Proof Set — a one-year subscription to Britannica Online Premium, and a one-year subscription to Merriam-Webster’s Collegiate Dictionary, Eleventh Edition.

Regional spelling bee officials include pronouncer Kai Swanson, Augustana College special assistant to the president; and judges Lisa Williams, adult & young adult services coordinator, Moline Public Library; Nancy Bergman, Palmer College Alumni Office, and mom/coach to three-time Champion Sophie Bergman; and Matt Christensen, executive editor, The Dispatch-Argus.

The spelling bee is free and open to the public.

This year's contestants are:

Logan Harris, grade 6, John Glenn Elementary School, Alpha, Ill.

logan_harris_john_glenn_elementary_school.jpg

Joey Zambreno, grade 8, Bergman Academy, Woodhull, Ill.

joey_zambreno_bergman_academy.jpg

Lydia Anderson, grade 8, Saints Mary And Mathias Catholic School, Ames, Iowa

lydia_anderson_saints_mary_and_mathias_catholic_school.jpg

Molly Smith, grade 6, Cody Elementary School, Des Moines, Iowa

molly_smith_cody_elementary_school.jpg

Isabel Phipps, grade 6, Thomas Jefferson Elementary School, LeClaire,

isabel_phipps_thomas_jefferson_elementary_school.jpg

Devin Reed, grade 7, Alwood Middle/High School, Camanche, Iowa

devin_reed_alwood_middlehigh_school.jpg

Edith Dawson, grade 8, Mount Vernon Middle School, Kewanee, Ill.

edith_dawson_mount_vernon_middle_school.jpg

Colin Roemer, grade 6, St. Malachy, LeClaire

colin_roemer_st_malachy.jpg

Sophia Morrow, grade 4, Camanche Elementary School, Colona, Ill.

sophia_morrow_camanche_elementary_school.jpg

Noah Feltner, grade 8, Wethersfield Jr/Sr High School, Dallas Center, Iowa

noah_feltner_wethersfield_jrsr_high_school.jpg

Lydia Allbee, grade 5, Riverdale Elementary School, Eldridge

lydia_allbee_riverdale_elementary_school.jpg

Callie VanKerreBroeck, grade 8, Geneseo Middle School, Geneseo

callie_vankerrebroeck_geneseo_middle_school.jpg

Ryker Sage, grade 4, Alwood Elementary School, Port Byron

ryker_sage_alwood_elementary_school.jpg

Justine Elsbury, grade 5, Matherville Intermediate School, Bettendorf 

justine_elsbury_matherville_intermediate_school.jpg

David Hansel, grade 8, Taft Middle School, Donahue, Iowa

david_hansel_taft_middle_school.jpg

Cambria Dirks, grade 5, Dallas Center-Grimes Middle School, Keokuk, Iowa

cambria_dirks_dallas_centergrimes_middle_school.jpg

Bhasvathi Gurram, grade 7, Pleasant Valley Junior High School, Bettendorf

bhasvathi_gurram_pleasant_valley_junior_high_school.jpg

Amitoj Singh Chouhan, grade 8, Spell Homeschool, Matherville, Ill.

amitoj_singh_chouhan_spell_homeschool.jpg

Alex Barron-Benitez, grade 6, Visitation Catholic School, Bettendorf

alex_barronbenitez_visitation_catholic_school.jpg

Mason Frail. grade 8, Central Elementary, Mount Vernon, Iowa

mason_frail_central_elementary.jpg

Sonakshi Prusti, grade 5, Riverdale Heights Elementary School, LeClaire

sonakshi_prusti_riverdale_heights_elementary_school.jpg

Joseph Awoukeng Tadontsa, grade 7, St. Paul The Apostle Catholic School, Davenport

joseph_awoukeng_tadontsa_st_paul_the_apostle_catholic_school.jpg

Helen Zhang, grade 4, Ames HSAP, Port Byron

helen_zhang_ames_hsap.jpg

Helen Healy, grade 5, Healy Homeschool, Bettendorf

helen_healy_healy_homeschool.jpg

Brayden Geigle, grade 7, Riverdale Middle School, Port Byron 

brayden_geigle_riverdale_middle_school.jpg

Axton Propes, grade 5, Bridgeview Elementary School, Muscatine 

axton_propes_bridgeview_elementary_school.jpg

Madelynn Flickinger, grade 5, Keokuk Catholic School, Sherrard

madelynn_flickinger_keokuk_catholic_school.jpg

Keegan Fletcher, grade 4, Sherrard Elementary School, Johnston, Iowa

keegan_fletcher_sherrard_elementary_school.jpg

Charlotte Beydler, grade 4, Virgil Grissom Elementary School, Geneseo

charlotte_beydler_virgil_grissom_elementary_school.jpg

Sergio Garcia, grade 8, Colona Grade School, Davenport

sergio_garcia_colona_grade_school.jpg

Jack Kresowik, grade 6, Quad City Montessori School,Cedar Rapids, Iowa

jack_kresowik_quad_city_montessori_school.jpg

Owen Sievers, grade 5, Morning Star Academy Milan

owen_sievers_morning_star_academy.jpg

Dana Webb grade 6, Edward White Elementary School, Princeton

dana_webb_edward_white_elementary_school.jpg

Parthasaradhi Katreddy, grade 5, Hopewell Elementary, Kewanee, Ill.

parthasaradhi_katreddy_hopewell_elementary.jpg

Cooper Funderburk, grade 4, Lourdes Catholic School, Kewanee Ill.

cooper_funderburk_lourdes_catholic_school.jpg

Jasmine Frerkes, grade 3, Winola Elementary School,  Viola Ill.

jasmine_frerkes_winola_elementary_school.jpg

