Lilienthal Anniversary

Keith and Marge Lilienthal of rural New Liberty are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. Margaret Proske and Keith Lilienthal were married September 24, 1960 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Davenport. Their children are: Michele of West Liberty, IA; Theresa (Lonn) Koch of Hudson, IA; Mike (Stephanie) of New Liberty, IA; Jerry (Robin) of Newton, IA; and Jeff (Jill) of Urbandale, IA. They have 13 grandchildren and 2 great grandsons.