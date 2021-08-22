Lilly In Memory

Happy Heavenly Birthday
Justin C Dilly
8/22/82-12/10/18
As I visit your resting place upon this special day, once more I feel the sadness that never goes away.
If we could visit Heaven even for a day, maybe for a moment the pain would go away. I’d put my arms around you and whisper words so true…
That living life without you is the hardest thing to do. No matter what we do…no morning rises, evening falls when we don’t think of you.
Your memory is our keepsake with which we’ll never part.
God has you in his keeping.
We have you in our heart.
Love Always,
Mom and Dad
XOXO