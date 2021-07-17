Lupe Serrano Jul 17, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thank you 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular +2 Anniversaries Jean & Howard Berchtold Jul 12, 2021 With much love and joy, we congratulate our parents, Jean & Howard Berchtold, on their 65th Wedding Anniversary. Anniversaries Jean & Howard Berchtold Jul 10, 2021 Jean & Howard Berchtold