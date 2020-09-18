McAllister 100th Birthday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Alice Ruwe McAllister, of Maquoketa and formerly of Davenport and Bettendorf, celebrates her 100th birthday on Sept. 28.

Well-wishers are encouraged to sends cards and notes to Alice at Clover Ridge, Apt 120, 205 Ehlers Lane, Maquoketa, Iowa, 52060.

Alice has been a wife, mother, and teacher for most of her life. She was married to Eugene F. McAllister on Sept 9, 1950, and remained his loving wife until his death November 20, 1968. They made their home in Davenport, part of St. Paul the Apostle parish, and raised five children.

Alice’s teaching career started in a one-room school house (Cleona #4) near Durant, near her birthplace in Walcott. Her teaching continued, after having 5 children, at St. Paul’s. She taught lower elementary there, 1969 -1989. In retirement she volunteered as a reading assistant at Garfield and Hoover Schools in Davenport, and tutored others, including senior citizens. She also served as a reader of short stories to her fellow residents at Clover Ridge.