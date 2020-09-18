McAllister 100th Birthday

Alice Ruwe McAllister, of Maquoketa and formerly of Davenport and Bettendorf, celebrates her 100th birthday on Sept. 28.
Well-wishers are encouraged to sends cards and notes to Alice at Clover Ridge, Apt 120, 205 Ehlers Lane, Maquoketa, Iowa, 52060.
Alice has been a wife, mother, and teacher for most of her life. She was married to Eugene F. McAllister on Sept 9, 1950, and remained his loving wife until his death November 20, 1968. They made their home in Davenport, part of St. Paul the Apostle parish, and raised five children.
Alice’s teaching career started in a one-room school house (Cleona #4) near Durant, near her birthplace in Walcott. Her teaching continued, after having 5 children, at St. Paul’s. She taught lower elementary there, 1969 -1989. In retirement she volunteered as a reading assistant at Garfield and Hoover Schools in Davenport, and tutored others, including senior citizens. She also served as a reader of short stories to her fellow residents at Clover Ridge.
A life-long baseball fan, she still follows the Chicago Cubs and proudly flies a small “W” flag on her walker, whenever the Cubs permit. Her memories of baseball go all the way back to the 1920’s, when her dad, Henry Ruwe, was coach of the local American Legion baseball team…..Eastern Iowa champions in 1924! With a truly amazing memory, Alice is still able to name many in the championship photo.
Alice is sharing her special day with her children: Marcia (Chris Knowles) of Naples, FL; Maureen (Ken Shepro) of Wayne, IL; Mary (John Melvold) of Maquoketa, Mark (Lori) of Johnston, IA; and Matt (Becky) of Waukee, IA. Alice has eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren spread out from San Francisco, CA to Ramstein, Germany.
Alice thanks everyone for their kind wishes.
