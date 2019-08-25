{{featured_button_text}}
Graf
Alyssa Gordon

May 29, 1935 - August 28, 2009

To see your face and watch you smile, to sit with you and talk awhile, to be together in the same old way would be our greatest wish today. The tears in our eyes we can wipe away, but the ache in our hearts will always stay. Life goes on, we know that’s true but nothing is the same since we lost you. God knows how much we miss you as we end ten lonely years.

Loved and missed by family and friends.

