After 32 years of dedication to loving, nurturing, and teaching young children, Ms. Bev is retiring. Please join us at an open house on Saturday Oct. 5th from 1-4 pm. at Bettendorf Presbyterian Church at 1200 Middle Road, Bettendorf, Iowa. Cards may be sent to 2635 Chesterfield Drive, Bettendorf, Iowa 52722
