Ms. Bev
Alyssa Gordon

After 32 years of dedication to loving, nurturing, and teaching young children, Ms. Bev is retiring. Please join us at an open house on Saturday Oct. 5th from 1-4 pm. at Bettendorf Presbyterian Church at 1200 Middle Road, Bettendorf, Iowa. Cards may be sent to 2635 Chesterfield Drive, Bettendorf, Iowa 52722

