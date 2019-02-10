Zackery, Davenport Central High School Class of 2019, has been selected to become a member of the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS). The announcement recognizing Zackery’s superior academic achievement was made by NSHSS Founder and Chairman Claes Nobel, senior member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes. NSHSS recognizes academic excellence at the high school level. For more information about NSHSS, visit www.nshss.org.
