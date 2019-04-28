Jack Scordato of Troop 664, Davenport, has achieved the highest rank in Scouting, Eagle Scout. He began as a Tiger Scout and while in Boy Scouts earned 25 merit badges. He has held many leadership positions including Senior Patrol Leader. His fondest memories are attending the National Jamboree, hiking at Philmont, scuba diving at Sea Base and bringing Swedish Fish to the many campouts. His final project benefited King’s Harvest Animal Shelter where he led a team in constructing elevated dog beds. Jack is the son of John and Suzy Scordato of Davenport and the grandson of Jim and Carol Schlichting. He is a senior at Assumption High School and is active in his parish, Our Lady of Victory. Jack is a volunteer at Niabi Zoo and is very active in the theater program at Assumption. He hopes to continue his love of animals and theater while attending college.
