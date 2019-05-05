{{featured_button_text}}
Five Generations

Congratulations to the following!! God has blessed 86-year-old JoAnn Hart Swanson with another milestone five generations. Pictured are JoAnn holding great-greatgrandson Westen Speers of Davenport, great-grandpa Billy Graham Jr of Davenport, grandma Amy Herington of Colorado and Westen’s daddy, Dathan Speers of Davenport.

