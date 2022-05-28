Dr. Richard DCamp, formerly of Bettendorf, received the 2022 Honors College Outstanding Teaching Award at the University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh. He began teaching at the UWO in 1995 and teaches courses in German language, Eighteenth- and Nineteenth-Century German Literature, and Educational Methods. Dr. DCamp received his PhD in Germanic Languages and Culture (Eighteenth- and Nineteenth-Century German Literature, Opera, and Lieder) from the University of Iowa. He also holds degrees in Music; Graphic Art and Design; Foreign Languages (German, Spanish, and Latin); and Elementary and Secondary Education as well as teaching licenses from the State of Iowa and from the General Teaching Council of Scotland. He is a graduate of Pleasant Valley High School. In 2007, Dr. DCamp received the Outstanding Service Award from the University of Wisconsin. He has published essays on Second Language Instructional Technology. Dr. DCamp will be retiring this spring after 40 years of teaching.