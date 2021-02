It's been almost a year since you've made your journey...and day by day, it gets no easier

Living without you is a bitter task we miss you so much.but all that we ask...is you rest in Peace and never forget you will always be remembered and cherished for the rest of our lives

As we pass by your street or look at your picture we'll never forget the impact you had on all our lives..

Happy Heavenly Birthday Dad. We love you

