U.S. Army Private First Class Tori R. Dierikx of Blue Grass, IA graduated from basic combat training at Fort Sill, Lawton, OK on Sept. 27, 2019. She was an Honor Graduate and graduated in the top 10% of her battery. The PFC completed an intensive 10 week program that included training in military discipline, Army core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Dierikx is now studying combat medic training at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, TX. She will graduate from AIT in February 2020. Dierikx is the daughter of Guy and Dena Dierikx of Blue Grass. She is a 2019 graduate of Davenport West High School.
