Honeycutt
Alyssa Gordon

In memory of Arthur E. Honeycutt 12/29/52 to 2/10/01.

18 years ago today, you left us and went away, to a place unknown to us that’s left behind. But, I know we will all be together again in time. The memories of your kindness and the love you shared, will be in our hearts and mind forever, and your spirit will live on.

Love always & forever Your wife Cheryl, Blake, Dolan, April, grandkids & great-grandkids

