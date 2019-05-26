{{featured_button_text}}
King
Alyssa Gordon

Congratulations Dr. James King on a long career of serving

the Quad Cities community. You have served your patients and

UnityPoint Clinic well.

From Dr. King, "I need to thank all the nurses and allied health

personnel with whom I have worked since coming to town for

training and practice 44 years ago. I want to also thank all my

colleague physicians whose knowledge I ingested and stole for my

own.

And most importantly, I must thank all my patients and their families

who trusted me with your lives, so I could carry out my calling (from

grade school years) to be a physician caring for the health of people."

Sincerely,

James King, DO

