Congratulations Dr. James King on a long career of serving
the Quad Cities community. You have served your patients and
UnityPoint Clinic well.
From Dr. King, "I need to thank all the nurses and allied health
personnel with whom I have worked since coming to town for
training and practice 44 years ago. I want to also thank all my
colleague physicians whose knowledge I ingested and stole for my
own.
And most importantly, I must thank all my patients and their families
who trusted me with your lives, so I could carry out my calling (from
grade school years) to be a physician caring for the health of people."
Sincerely,
James King, DO
