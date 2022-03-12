A special 5-year memorial

Sanford Bray (Windy)

7-24-1929 to 4-14-2017

A very special person & man in this world some people called him (Windy).

He talked a lot He drove a big tank during WWII & repaired them afterward’s

He drove lot’s of motorcycles with side cars for wife to ride in- like home.

A racer of all kinds of car’s well known in all state’s.

You liked working on top of crane’s, repairing machinery on ground.

You had the best gun collection possible for your years on earth.

If Windy was your friend, you had the whole world.

We still miss, remember you. Always will.

Love you always, Phoebe, Kathy, Jay, & Dean.

The 5 special elite friends

