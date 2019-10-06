Thank you to Tom, Sugar and all the employees at Chuck’s Tap, Davenport, for their amazing effort in hosting a very successful benefit in memory of Jeff Hendrickson. We will be forever grateful. We were amazed to see the support of everyone who donated and took part in the fundraiser. We had no idea Jeff touched so many lives. A heart felt thank you! Pat, Rob, Steve, Stefanie Hendrickson, Paul Stoikovic.
