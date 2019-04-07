The Don Manor Family wishes to extend their gratitude to Dr. Al Sheikha and staff, and Dr. Padaria and CVM staff for their kindness and compassion. Thank you also to Genesis Visiting Nurses; physical therapists, occupational therapists, palliative care nurse and Genesis Hospice.We are eternally grateful for your wonderful care and concern. A special thank you to the outstanding staff at DaVita Dialysis (Utica) for their help and support.
