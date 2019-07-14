The Monroe and Strickland Families wish to thank everyone for all expressions of sympathy at the loss of their beloved John Franklin Monroe III.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
American Pickers star Mike Wolfe criticizes condition of LeClaire's sidewalks
-
Woman killed in Blackhawk Bowl and Martini Lounge accident leaves behind son, grieving friends
-
Police investigating a death at Blackhawk Hotel
-
Alleged drunk driver climbs out of ditch holding beer in his hand
-
'Oh my gosh, he just tried to shoot me': North Scott teacher testifies Friday
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.