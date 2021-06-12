Catherine Elizabeth Weckenman & Kyle Marten Liske

Catherine Elizabeth Weckenman and Kyle Marten Liske were married November 14, 2020 at Saint Patrick's Church in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Following the ceremony a cocktail hour, dinner reception and dance were held at The Fitler Club in Philadelphia.

Parents of the couple are Robert and Suzanne Weckenman of Richboro, Pennsylvania and Matt and Christie Liske of rural Donahue. Grandparents of the couple are Richard Rose, Dorothy Marten, Barb and Bob Ferguson, the late Mariheln Rose, the late Francis and Isabella Weckenman, the late Elmer Marten and late Gerald Liske.

Ellie Shingleton served as the maid of honor while Lousia Tavlas Atkinson and Julia Tavlas served as bridesmaids, all friends of the couple. Kerrie Ulrich, sister of the groom, also served as a bridesmaid.

Kraig Liske and Kurt Liske served as their brothers best men. Jeff Curran, David Kietzman, and Paul Keppy, friends of the couple served as groomsmen. Ushers were Jack Ulrich, brother-in-law of the couple and Ricky Rose, cousin of the couple. Jack Ulrich, Rick Rose and Jeni Rose, aunt and uncle of the couple served as readers.