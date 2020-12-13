 Skip to main content
Daren and Mallory Schumaker
Daren and Mallory Schumaker

Daren and Mallory Irish

Daren Schumaker and Mallory Irish were married in front of their immediate family on June 13, 2020, in a private outdoor ceremony in Amana, Iowa. Daren is the son of Dan and Marilyn Schumaker of Stockton, Iowa, and is employed as a federal probation officer in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Mallory is the daughter of Dan and Karen Irish of Bettendorf, Iowa, and Terri Irish of North Liberty, Iowa, and is employed as a stylist and owner of Uptown Roots in Mount Vernon, Iowa. Always seeking adventure, the couple honeymooned in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where they reside with their golden doodle, Rowan.

