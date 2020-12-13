Daren and Mallory Schumaker

Daren Schumaker and Mallory Irish were married in front of their immediate family on June 13, 2020, in a private outdoor ceremony in Amana, Iowa. Daren is the son of Dan and Marilyn Schumaker of Stockton, Iowa, and is employed as a federal probation officer in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Mallory is the daughter of Dan and Karen Irish of Bettendorf, Iowa, and Terri Irish of North Liberty, Iowa, and is employed as a stylist and owner of Uptown Roots in Mount Vernon, Iowa. Always seeking adventure, the couple honeymooned in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where they reside with their golden doodle, Rowan.