On the occasion of their second anniversary,

Erika Renee Lowe Mullins and Travis Houston Mullins are delighted to announce their wedding. The couple were united in marriage on September 16, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Reading their own vows, the evening ceremony and formal reception were held at Salvatore’s. Given

in marriage by her parents and escorted by her father, the bride wore an ivory lace and tulle ball gown with a cathedral veil.

The bride is the daughter of Janet Brown-Lowe and Jerry Lowe of Bettendorf. She is a 2005 graduate of Bettendorf High School. She earned her BA from Western Illinois University, Macomb and her MA

in higher education administration at the University of South Carolina, Columbia. She is employed as a

philanthropic advisor for major gifts at the Art Institute of Chicago.

The groom is a native of Lapeer, Michigan and earned his BA in economics from Michigan State University, East Lansing, Michigan. He is the son of Jan Hodge and the late William Mullins of Lapeer. Travis is employed by Hewlett Packard Enterprise as a territory manager.

Following a honeymoon in Italy, the couple resides in Chicago.

