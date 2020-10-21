Henry & Lexy Hansen

Henry and Lexy Hansen were married on September 12, 2020 at the Up Sky Bar located in the Current Hotel in Davenport, Iowa. Following the wedding a reception and dance was held at the home of Ron and Kristy Hansen in Durant, Iowa.

Lexy is the daughter of Tracey Jurveitz and the late Robert Jurevitz of Bettendorf Iowa. Lexy is 2019 graduate of the University of Iowa. She is the Event Manager for Twisted Mics Music Entertainment and the University Club in Moline, Illinois.

Henry is the son of Ron and Kristy Hansen of Durant. Henry is a 2018 graduate of Arizona State University. He is employed as a Sales Executive with White Distribution and Supply in Muscatine, Iowa.

Henry and Lexy went to Riviera Paradise located in Cancun for their honeymoon.

The couple resides in Davenport with their dog Calli.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0