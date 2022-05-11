Larry & Sarah Kemp

Larry Kemp, and Sarah Harris, were married on 4/20/22. On that day, the angels were singing, and wedding bells were ringing. Soulmates; it's what they are. For, one kiss is all it took, to never tear them apart. Bound by love, connected for eternity. This is one love, that will burn eternally.

Mr. & Mrs. Kemp are pleased to announce, "It was well worth the wait." As time would have it, they were brought together, by the hands of fate. Now, as their hearts and souls have become one; their story is just beginning, and their fairytale has begun. Together, they thrive, and rise like the sun. Something rare, something long overdue. A love that is real, a love that is true.