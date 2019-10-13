{{featured_button_text}}
Levesque - Frieden
Chelsea Levesque and Peter Frieden were united in marriage on Saturday, August 3, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport. The bride is the daughter of Paul and Dawn Levesque of Moline. The bridegroom is the son of Heidi (Watkins) Lewis of Moline and John Frieden of Rock Island. A reception followed the service at the Bend Event Center in East Moline. The couple then honeymooned on the Caribbean island of Saint Martin. Chelsea graduated from Moline High School in 2011 and is a 2015 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville with a degree in elementary education. Peter graduated from Moline High School in 2009 and is a 2014 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville with a degree in criminal justice. The couple resides in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin, with their dog, Gus, where Chelsea is employed as a teacher and Peter is employed as a sheriff’s deputy.

