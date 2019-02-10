Lichtenberg & Williams

Kyle Lichtenberg & Breanna Williams were married August 25, 2018 at Cielo at Castle Pines in Castle Pines, CO. Parents of the couple are Diane & Mark Lichtenberg of Bettendorf, IA, and Sharon & Wendall Williams of Lakewood, CO. Bridesmaids were Ashley Canny (Lichtenberg), Ashley Williams, Brittany Williams, Sanja Montoya, Natasha Law, Alyssa Wilson, and Lynn Dang. Groomsmen were Ryan Woodward, Keigan Scott, Jack Cavanagh, Joe Canny, Brayden Burris, and Carter Bykowski. The groom is a graduate of Bettendorf High School and Iowa State University. He received a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering and is currently employed by FM Global in Denver, CO, as a field engineer. The bride attended Columbine High School and graduated from Northern Colorado University & Colorado Christian University with a Master’s Degree in Elementary Education. She is a second grade teacher in the Cherry Creek School District. The couple spent their honeymoon in Sonoma.
