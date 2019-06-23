{{featured_button_text}}
McClanahan
Alyssa Gordon

Andrew Calvin McClanahan, formerly of Davenport and Ann Marie Moss of Madison, Wisconsin, were married October 13, 2018, in Poynette, Wisconsin. Andrew is the son of Cynthia and David Berthold of Bennett, Iowa, and the late Michael McClanahan. Annie is the daughter of Steve Moss and Julie D’Onofrio of Madison. Andrew graduated in 2007 from Assumption High School. He later graduated from the University of Iowa with a degree in Communications. Andrew is a Sales Representative for Franks Liquor Distributors in Madison. Ann graduated from Madison Memorial High School and the University of Iowa with a degree in Physiology. In 2018, she completed her doctorate in Veterinary Medicine at the University of Wisconsin and is employed at Four Lakes Veterinary Clinic in Madison. They live in Fitchburg, Wisconsin, with their two dogs and two cats.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments