Petersen and Jacob

Sarah Allison Jacob and AJ Petersen, both of Davenport, were married at 4:30pm, May 18th, 2019, at St. Mary’s Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Peoria, Illinois. The double ring ceremony was officiated by Father Thom Hennen. Her parents are Mark and Kelly Jacob of Green Valley, Illinois and grandparents are Mick and Sue Cunningham of Easton, Illinois and Dorothy Jacob of Green Valley, Illinois. His parents are Craig and Dotti Petersen of Davenport. Grandparents are Art and Linda Miller and Ruth Petersen, all of Davenport. A rehearsal dinner, hosted by Craig and Dotti Petersen and their family, was held May 17, 2019 at Obed and Isaac’s in Peoria. A reception for 200 guests was held at Ravina on the Lakes in Peoria. The bride graduated from Midwest Central High School, Manito, Illinois in 2014 and St. Ambrose University in 2018. She is a case manager for Families First Counseling Services. The bridegroom graduated from Davenport West High School in 2014 and St. Ambrose University in 2018. He works for American Family Insurance and Medic Emergency Medical Services in Davenport.
