Quigley-Lee
Grayce Quigley and James Lee exchanged marriage vows at Cherry Creek State Park on December 26, 2018, in Denver, Colorado. Grayce is a 2006 graduate of Riverdale High School, Port Byron, Illinois, and the University of Iowa with a Bachelor of Business Arts Degree in Accounting and a Master of Accountancy. Grayce is a CPA and Controller at Kroenke Sports & Entertainment in Denver, Colorado. James is a 2005 graduate of Cedar Falls High School, and the University of Iowa with a Bachelor of Business Arts in Finance and a Master of Accountancy. James is a CPA, Financial Advisor, and owner of Cedar Valley Tax Services. Parents of the bride are Michelle Payne, Iowa City; Mitchell and Deweese Quigley, Lakeside, CA; and Brian and Julie Shelangouski, Klamath Falls, OR. Parents of the groom are Brad and Jennifer Lee of Cedar Falls. James and Grayce live in Denver, Colorado.

