Robert & Donna Stickling

Robert Stickling and Donna Hein-Jansen were married December 22, 2020 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Davenport; the Very Reverend Paul Appel officiating. Best man was Paul Hein, brother of the bride, Blue Grass. Matron of honor was Eleanor Budd, Bettendorf. Mr. Stickling graduated from the University of Southern California. He is an aeronautical-aerospace engineer. Mr. Stickling retired in 2009 from the Rock Island Arsenal after 43 years. Mrs. Stickling graduated from St. Ambrose University and is a retired medical social worker. The couple resides in Blue Grass, Iowa.