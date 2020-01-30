Slavens-Jochimsen

Gina Leigh Jochimsen and Bobbie Joe Slavens were married by Pastor Peter Marty on September 28, 2019, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport.

A reception followed at The Outing Club.

Andrea Reed, friend of the bride, served as maid of honor. Kassie Kilpatrick, Zoe Kminek, Shelby Pelzer and Emily Fall all served as bridesmaids. Kelsey Millang, sister of the bride, served as Gina’s personal attendant.

Neel Patel, friend of the groom, served as best man. Brian Thomas, Brendan Kelly, Matthew Swontiek and Austin Schoeck served as groomsmen. Ivydell Pelzer served as the couple’s flower girl. Hudson, Sawyer and Lincoln Fall and Knox Millang

served as the couple’s ring bearers. Joshua Fiddelke and Thomas Fisher seated the guests.

Gina is the daughter of Gary and Teresa Jochimsen of Swaledale, Iowa. Her grandmothers are Delores Jochimsen of Fort Dodge, Iowa and Edna Watters of Swaledale. Bobbie is the son of Joe and Ann Slavens of Davenport. His grandmother is Muriel Slavens of Bettendorf.