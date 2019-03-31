Whitney and Keckler

Jodi Marie Whitney and Timothy John Keckler were married February 23, 2019 at The Crystal Suite in Las Vegas, NV. Pastor Adam Berchin officiated the 2 p.m. ceremony. Jodi is the daughter of Susan Whitney and the late Bradford Whitney, Eldridge, IA. She is employed by DECO Tool Supply, Davenport. Timothy is the son of Pete and Linda Bata and Ken and Carol Keckler, Davenport, IA. He is employed by TeamOne Logistics/UPS Freight, Davenport. A reception to celebrate with family and friends will be at a later date. A honeymoon will be taken in Hawaii. The couple resides in Eldridge, IA.
