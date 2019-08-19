From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, all ages can enjoy a free, fun day at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 630 9th St., Rock Island. This community event celebrates cultures and strength in neighborhoods and families. A parade will be 10 a.m. Among the other features will be food, merchant vendors, information booths, a three-on-three basketball tournament and live entertainment.
10 a.m. Saturday, Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, Rock Island. Free
