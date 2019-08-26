Help some of nature's most beautiful pollinators, and learn to raise a caterpillar of your own during the return of the Putnam's annual Monarch Butterfly Workshop from 10 a.m. Until 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Learn about monarchs through butterfly care workshops, fun activities and crafts — perfect for butterfly lovers of all ages – and even take home a caterpillar to raise. A day package is $11 per person and includes a butterfly-care workshop (choose from 10:45 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 1 p.m. or 2 p.m.), butterfly-themed crafts and activities from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.; a ticket to "Flight of the Butterflies 3D" in the Giant Screen Theater (choose from noon, 1 p.m. or 2 p.m.), and a caterpillar to take home. A workshop package of $6 per person includes a butterfly care workshop and a caterpillar to take home. For workshop hours and schedule of events, go to http://www.putnam.org/monarchs.aspx or call 563-324-1933 to sign up.

10 a.m. Saturday, Putnam Museum, Davenport. $6-$11

