American Heart Association fundraiser to support healthy lifestyles in the Quad-Cities. The evening includes a cocktail reception, live and silent auctions and entertainment by Ballet Quad-Cities. For more information, visit ahaquadcities.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/20182019QuadCitiesIAHeartBall/tabid/1004309/Default.aspx

6-11 p.m., Saturday, Radisson Quad-City Plaza, Davenport, $100

