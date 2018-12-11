WAPELLO — After more than two months of delay in starting the County Highway 99 replacement bridge project at Wapello, the Louisa County Board of Supervisors were told Tuesday by county engineer Larry Roehl, a Christmas break may lead to another two-week delay.
Although Roehl reported that the removal of a communication cable, which has stalled the bridge work since mid-September, should be completed before the end of this week, the planned break by the bridge contractor, United Contractors, would hinder any immediate start-up of work.
“(United Contractors) would be prepared to move in Monday, except usually their crew works year round on (a project) and they’ll start taking off a couple of weeks starting the seventeenth,” he said.
Roehl pointed out if the crew did start, it would close the bridge, work for a few days and then leave until the Christmas break was over. He indicated there was little sense in having the bridge closed and no work being done.
“We didn’t think that would be a very good policy so the plan is to come in the first of the year,” Roehl said.
In another update involving a bridge funding program, Roehl and assistant county engineer Adam Shutt said a bridge on County Highway W66 had scored in the top 15, and it appeared would be funded for replacement.
Shutt said the bridge, which is north of Wyman, was due to have repair work completed, but the county could now use those funds for the required local match to have the bridge replaced.
A final decision on the bridge funding is expected from federal officials in early 2019.
Other projects updated
Meanwhile, Shutt also told the supervisors there may be some encouraging news with the U.S. Highway 61 realignment around Wapello. Earlier this year local officials attempted to convince the Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) to install an interchange south of Wapello, after IDOT’s preferred plan only had one exit serving Wapello, the main exchange at County Road G62.
Emergency personnel and other first responders, county and city officials and others said they were concerned construction, accident or other incidents could potentially close that one access or cause other problems.
Shutt said IDOT now appeared to be working on two possible options. He said one apparently included a full diamond interchange, while another involved a smaller version that would be similar to the Hershey Avenue/Highway 61 interchange in Muscatine.
“Whose funding it?” supervisor Chris Ball wondered, recalling IDOT officials had earlier indicated any new interchange would need to be locally financed.
However, supervisor chair Randy Griffin cautioned against raising that subject now.
“We’ll talk about it. At least they are working on (options),” he said.
Shutt also reported he was continuing to submit paperwork to begin a levee repair project being requested by the Two Rivers Levee and Drainage District near Oakville.
In other action, the board met with:
• Louisa County Public Health Service (LCPHS) Administrator Roxanne Smith and Louisa County Veterans Affairs Director Adam Caudle for their monthly department updates.
• Safety coordinator Stacy Griffin, insurance agent Paul Horack and IMWCA marketing director Tim Kirgan to discuss the county’s workers compensation program.
• Local public library administrators Llewann Bryant, Mandy Grimm and Amie Herrick to discuss the annual operations of their facilities.
• Signed a re-validation form for the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), which will ensure the county can continue to bill for those services.
