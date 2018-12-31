Several Quad-City area based bands are getting together to rock New Year's Eve with a show on Monday at the Village Theatre, 2113 E 11th St., Davenport. The lineup includes Condor & Jaybird, The Golden Fleece, Denim Dragon, Pale Tongue and Aqualife. Music starts at 7:30 p.m. and admission costs $10.
7:30 p.m. Monday, Village Theatre, $10
