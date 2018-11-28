Giannis Antetokounmpo had 36 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, and Khris Middleton made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 5.2 seconds left to lift the Milwaukee Bucks over the Chicago Bulls 116-113 on Wednesday night.
Antetokounmpo and the Bucks (15-6) won an entertaining duel with former teammate Jabari Parker, who put up 24 points, eight rebounds and five assists in his latest return to Milwaukee. Parker signed with the Bulls last offseason after spending his first four NBA seasons with the Bucks.
Malcolm Brogdon smartly passed the ball back to a wide-open Middleton at the top of the 3-point arc to set up the winning shot. Justin Holiday missed a 3 for Chicago that would have tied it in the final seconds.
Antetokounmpo also had a crucial block of Parker's shot with the score tied at 111 in the last minute, and the star forward then sank two free throws with 36 seconds left before the Bulls' Zach LaVine tied the score with a reverse layup.
Brogdon had 24 points, five rebounds and six assists, and Middleton added 17 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Rookie guard Ryan Arcidiacano continued his stellar play in the last week with 22 points, five rebounds and four assists, but the Bulls (5-17) dropped their fourth straight game and eighth in the past nine.
Antetokounmpo posted his fourth 30-point game in the last five, after scoring just 20 points in the Bucks' loss at Charlotte on Monday.
Cavs send Korver to Jazz for G Burks, 2 picks: Kyle Korver is getting another shot with a contender.
The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to trade Korver, one of the best deep outside shooters in NBA history, to the Utah Jazz, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Wednesday. In exchange for Korver, the Cavs will get guard Alec Burks — and his expiring contract — along with two future second-round draft picks, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the swap has to be approved by the NBA. The trade might not become official until Thursday.
College football
Brohm turns down Louisville job: Jeff Brohm thought long and hard about returning home to rebuild his alma mater's football team.
Turns out, the timing was off. Besides, he was happy building Purdue's program.
One day after reportedly meeting with Louisville officials in central Indiana, Brohm informed Boilermakers athletic director Mike Bobinski he was turning down the Cardinals job so he could stay in West Lafayette.
