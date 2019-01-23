Want to embrace the cold with some cocktails? The Mississippi River Distilling Company in LeClaire is throwing an outdoor cocktail party on its patio. Festivities include hot cocktails, a macaroni and cheese bar, ice luge shots, ice carvings, s’mores roast, music and chances to win prizes. The event is set for 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the distillery, 303 N. Cody Rd., LeClaire. 

 

