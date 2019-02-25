Shop or browse more than 70 exhibitors selling antiques and vintage goods. Hours are 4-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit AntiqueSpectacular.com.

4-9 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, QCCA Expo Center, Rock Island, $8

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments