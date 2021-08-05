AP PHOTOS: Faith, sport and festival: the month in religion

For a second year, the annual hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, was dramatically curtailed due to the pandemic, but people did what they could to make the most of it: Workers in hygienic face masks set up a tent camp to accommodate pilgrims in the nearby city of Mina; female police officers newly deployed to the force stood alert and in uniform as worshippers trickled past the cube-shaped Kaaba building at the Grand Mosque; and Muslims prayed in the shade of umbrellas on the rocky Mountain of Mercy outside Mecca.

Coming at the end of the hajj, the holiday of Eid al-Adha or "Feast of Sacrifice" was celebrated by Muslims from Tel Aviv, Israel, where Palestinians enjoyed a dip in the Mediterranean Sea, to Dakar, Senegal, where a boy strolled coolly through the sand wearing sunglasses and carrying his prayer rug after attending services at a mosque.

In India, a Hindu devotee grimaced from a ritual cheek-piercing with a metal rod during an annual pilgrimage to the temple of the goddess Sheetla Mata in the northern city of Jammu, while well to the south in Hyderabad, a worshipper wore brightly colored face paint for the monthlong Bonalu festival dedicated to Kali, goddess of destruction.