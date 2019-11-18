Notre Dame’s 12-year run in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll is over.
The Fighting Irish fell out of the AP Top 25 on Monday for the first time since the end of the 2006-07 season, stopping a streak of 234 consecutive weeks being ranked. It was the third longest active streak behind UConn’s (492) and Baylor’s (302).
While the Irish dropped out of the rankings, Oregon remained No. 1. The Ducks received 27 of the 29 first-place votes.
Baylor was second, receiving the other two first-place votes, followed by Stanford, Connecticut and South Carolina.
Muffet McGraw’s team lost at home to Tennessee and Michigan State this week, marking the first time since 2008 that Notre Dame dropped two consecutive games in South Bend. Tennessee’s victory was the first time that a team other than UConn had beaten the Fighting Irish at home since 2012.
In the men’s poll, Duke is back at No. 1, moving up a spot following a pair of victories last week.
The Blue Devils can thank Evansville for the jump.
Duke moved to No. 1 for the first time this season, receiving 52 first-place votes from a 65-member media panel.
The Blue Devils climbed a spot after unranked Evansville pulled off the season’s biggest surprise so far by knocking off previous No. 1 Kentucky.
Duke is ranked No. 1 for the 143rd week, extending its own record, and has the top spot in the AP poll for the 20th season under coach Mike Krzyzewski, also a record.
