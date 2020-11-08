AP Top 25: Alabama is on top again; Notre Dame up to No. 2

The Crimson Tide's streak of seasons with at least one appearance at No. 1 started in Nick Saban's second year as coach in Tuscaloosa. The Tide reached the top of the poll for the first time under Saban on Nov. 2, 2008, the day after beating Arkansas State.

No. 1 Texas lost that week at Texas Tech — Graham Harrell to Michael Crabtree in the final seconds as the Red Raiders shocked the Longhorns — to open the door for Alabama to ascend.

The second-longest streak of consecutive years appearing at No. 1 in AP poll history belongs to Miami, which went seven seasons from 1986-92.

This No. 1 appearance is the 92nd under Saban and Alabama's record 123rd overall. Take away Alabama's other No. 1 appearances and just Saban's appearances at No. 1 would rank as the fourth-most in college history behind Ohio State's (105), Oklahoma's (101) and Notre Dame's (98). That's also one more than Southern California (91) has ever had.

In: No. 23 Northwestern is ranked for the first time since the Wildcats finished the 2018 season at No. 21. ... No. 25 Louisiana-Lafayette returns to the rankings after cracking them earlier this season for the first time in almost 80 years.