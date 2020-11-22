AP Top 25: Alabama now unanimous No. 1; Northwestern to 11

"It's a two-year postseason penalty for them. However, we need to take this penalty now to put it behind us." "

The school said it will continue to cooperate with the NCAA. Auburn fired Person after he was accused in a 2017 federal probe into corruption in college basketball. He later pleaded guilty to a bribery conspiracy charge.

"We regret the impact this decision has on our student-athletes, yet it was made in the best long-term interest of the program," university officials said in a statement. "Because of the ongoing matter, we will not comment further but hope for swift consideration and resolution of the matter."

The Tigers are scheduled to open the season Thursday against Saint Joseph's in Fort Myers, Fla. They have emerged as a national power under Pearl, making their first Final Four in 2019. Auburn is replacing most of its key players from last season's team, including No. 5 overall NBA draft Pick Isaac Okoro, who went to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Drafted by the Indiana Pacers out of Auburn in 1986, Person went on to play for five NBA teams over 13 seasons and was nicknamed "The Rifleman". In 2010, he earned a championship ring as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Lakers.