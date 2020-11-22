AP Top 25: Alabama now unanimous No. 1; Northwestern to 11

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Crimson Tide unanimous No. 1: Alabama is now a unanimous No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll, and Northwestern moved up to No. 11 on Sunday for its best ranking in 24 years.
For the second straight week, the top eight teams in the poll held their spots. The Crimson Tide received all 62 first-place votes after beating Kentucky 63-3, making Alabama the first unanimous No. 1 this season and the first team to do it in the regular season since 2018.
Notre Dame was No. 2, followed by Ohio State, Clemson and Texas A&M. Florida, Cincinnati and BYU held spots 6-8 ahead of No. 9 Oregon and Miami.
Northwestern moved up eight spots after beating Wisconsin 17-7 to improve to 5-0. The Badgers slipped eight spots to 18th.
The Wildcats were last ranked this highly in 1996. The year after their surprising run to the Rose Bowl, coach Gary Barnett's team reached a high of No. 10.
No. 12 Indiana dropped three spots after putting a scare into Ohio State in the Big Ten's other top-25 matchup Saturday. The Buckeyes beat the Hoosiers 42-35 after leading 35-7.
The unanimous No. 1 for Alabama is its 22nd overall, most of any school, and its 21st since 2012.
Four ranked teams lost Saturday, but three of those defeats came against other ranked teams. Because of that, just one team fell out of the rankings.
Liberty took its first loss of the season, falling 15-14 at North Carolina State, and is no longer ranked.
North Carolina moved back into the rankings at No. 25.
Apple Cup cut to the core: The Apple Cup between Washington (2-0) and Washington State (1-1) scheduled for Friday was canceled Sunday due to the Cougars not having enough scholarship players available because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.
The cancellation raises the possibility that the in-state rivals will not play for the first time since 1944, although both schools say they are hopeful to reschedule if an open date presents itself.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Auburn imposes postseason ban: Auburn's basketball team won't participate in postseason play this season as a self-imposed penalty stemming from a bribery scheme involving former assistant coach Chuck Person.
The university announced the self-imposed postseason ban on Sunday for rules violations involving Person's steering young athletes toward advisers and managers in exchange for money. Auburn said it has informed both the Southeastern Conference and the NCAA, which could opt to tack on more penalties.
"This was a difficult decision but the right decision," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said in a statement. "I hate it for our current players. They lost the opportunity for the postseason last year because of COVID, and now they will miss the postseason again.
"It's a two-year postseason penalty for them. However, we need to take this penalty now to put it behind us." "
The school said it will continue to cooperate with the NCAA. Auburn fired Person after he was accused in a 2017 federal probe into corruption in college basketball. He later pleaded guilty to a bribery conspiracy charge.
"We regret the impact this decision has on our student-athletes, yet it was made in the best long-term interest of the program," university officials said in a statement. "Because of the ongoing matter, we will not comment further but hope for swift consideration and resolution of the matter."
The Tigers are scheduled to open the season Thursday against Saint Joseph's in Fort Myers, Fla. They have emerged as a national power under Pearl, making their first Final Four in 2019. Auburn is replacing most of its key players from last season's team, including No. 5 overall NBA draft Pick Isaac Okoro, who went to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Drafted by the Indiana Pacers out of Auburn in 1986, Person went on to play for five NBA teams over 13 seasons and was nicknamed "The Rifleman". In 2010, he earned a championship ring as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Federal prosecutors said Person, who was in financial trouble at the time, accepted $91,500 in bribes to parlay his relationships with top players to steer them to a financial adviser.
The adviser, however, was working as a government cooperator.
A federal judge sentenced Person to 200 hours of community service in July 2019.
NBA
Cavs land McGee: Looking to replace Tristan Thompson, the Cavaliers have acquired center JaVale McGee and a future draft pick from the Los Angeles Lakers for forwards Alfonzo McKinnie and Jordan Bell, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Sunday night.
The Cavs will get a second-round pick in 2026 from the Lakers, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams have not announced the swap.
On Saturday, Thompson, who played nine seasons with the Cavs and helped them win a championship in 2016, agreed to a two-year, free-agent deal with the Boston Celtics.
SKIING
Vlhova wins again: With Mikaela Shiffrin working her way back onto the World Cup circuit after 10 months away, Petra Vlhova has kept their joined winning streak in slaloms going once again on Sunday.
While Shiffrin placed fifth, Vlhova held off a challenge from Michelle Gisin to clinch her second win in two days, and fifth straight in the discipline.
All 28 World Cup slaloms since January 2017 have been won by either Shiffrin, with 19 wins, or Vlhova, who has won all the races in the discipline in 2020, including Sunday's in Levi, Finland.
“It was really difficult for me because I was a little bit under pressure, because yesterday I won and today I wanted to confirm,” Vlhova said following her 16th career win.
Following her back-to-back wins, Vlhova went top of the overall standings with 260 points, well ahead of Gisin with 175 and Shiffrin with 125.
