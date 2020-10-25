AP Top 25: Indiana jumps in at 17; Ohio State moves up to 3

Remember, the Buckeyes were No. 2 in the preseason and a close second to No. 1 Clemson.

When the Big Ten postponed its fall season, Ohio State and the rest of the conference's teams became ineligible for inclusion in the rankings. Then the Big Ten decided to play in the fall after all and those teams became eligible again. But some voters decided they would wait until teams played before being considered for inclusion.

That held back the Buckeyes and some other Big Ten teams for a few weeks. Now that all the voters are including Ohio State, Wisconsin, Michigan, et al., those teams got an extra boost this week.

Wisconsin moved up five spots to No. 9, appearing on every ballot for the first time since returning to the rankings three polls ago. No. 13 Michigan also moved up five spots, though the Wolverines got a bounce from an impressive victory at Minnesota.

In: The other teams to move into the rankings this week are regulars.

— No. 24 Oklahoma is back after three weeks out. That is the longest run of polls that have not included the Sooners since 2009, when they were left out of the final six Top 25s.